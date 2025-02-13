The Los Angeles Dodgers are currently looking to maintain their health as they embark on spring training in Glendale, Arizona in preparation for the upcoming 2025 MLB season. The Dodgers are coming off of a dominant run through the MLB postseason in which they eviscerated the New York Yankees to win their first World Series championship since 2020.

Despite all of the success, the Dodgers' front office was not content to rest on their laurels this offseason, and instead improved the team by making ten (!) free agent acquisitions, including multiple stars from Japan as well as former Cy Young winner Blake Snell.

Recently, Dave Roberts gave an epic quote to describe what the Dodgers represent to the sport as a whole at this point in time.

‘We are the epicenter globally for baseball,” said Roberts, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today on X, formerly Twitter.

Are the Dodgers helping or hurting baseball?

Even prior to this offseason's free agency barrage, the Dodgers had long faced accusations of “ruining” the sport of baseball due to their propensity to spend big on marquee players while other, less lucrative franchises were left by the wayside.

However, none of the Dodgers' past free agent spending periods could hold a candle to what the team was able to accomplish this past winter, in which calls for a salary cap around the league grew perahps louder than ever before.

The Dodgers are already being labeled by many pundits as the greatest team of all time before even stepping onto the field this season, and there is some speculation that they could be gunning for an MLB record win total this season.

Of course, the head of the snake is still Shohei Ohtani, who put together a dominant postseason run for Los Angeles, particularly in the team's first round victory over the San Diego Padres.

Los Angeles still has several other stars on their roster, including World Series MVP Freddie Freeman, as well as Teoscar Hernandez, who was retained by the team this offseason.

In any case, the Dodgers will kick off what promises to be a historic campaign in late March.