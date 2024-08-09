The Los Angeles Dodgers have dealt with a lot injuries this season. However, they are preparing to welcome Mookie Betts back next week. Betts was slated to play shortstop upon his return to the diamond. A recent change from manager Dave Roberts has Betts playing elsewhere, though.

Roberts revealed that Betts will go back to right field once he returns, as reported by LA Times beat writer Jack Harris. The Los Angeles manager said he had a “good conversation” with his star player. And he believes this is the move that makes sense for his team at this point in time.

Betts played incredibly well before the injury earlier this season. He slashed .304/.405/.488 with 10 home runs and 40 RBI in 72 games. The Dodgers star had an OPS of .892 and a 3.9 WAR before going down with his injury. He has not played since June 16 when Los Angeles defeated the Kansas City Royals.

Dodgers have shortstop options beyond Mookie Betts

Once Betts went down, the Dodgers had to find contingency plans at shortstop. As of late, those contingency plans threw the plans at short into question. Miguel Rojas has started to find his stride at the plate. Gavin Lux is showing improvements, as well. And at the MLB Trade Deadline, Los Angeles traded for Tommy Edman.

Defensively, Rojas or Edman may be better suited to play shortstop. They have played the position extensively at the MLB level. Betts, meanwhile, has only played 81 career games at the position, according to Baseball Reference.

The Dodgers star has publicly welcomed the challenges of playing shortstop, especially prior to the 2024 MLB season. “I know it’s a premium position. I know it’s a harder position. But I believe in myself that I’m going to outwork everybody. And let’s say something happens where I’m not able to do it, you can damn guarantee it wasn’t for a lack of effort,” Betts said, via the team's official website.

Betts moving back to right field likely shuffles the deck in the outfield. Veteran Jason Heyward and youngster Andy Pages likely receive fewer platoon options with Betts regularly in the lineup. However, Pages has seen extensive time in center field, playing 74 games at the position.

The Dodgers have lost seven of their last 11 games. They still hold on to first place in the NL West with a record of 66-49. However, Los Angeles only has a 2.5-game advantage over the resurgent San Diego Padres, who have won five straight games.