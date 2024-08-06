The injury-plagued Los Angeles Dodgers are slowly returning to health and one of their biggest stars could return to the lineup soon. Mookie Betts told reporters on Monday that he no longer feels pain in the left hand he fractured in mid-June.

“I don't feel anything at all,” he said, according to Dodgers reporter David Vassegh.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts added that the former MVP will participate in a simulated game at Dodger Stadium on Thursday and could be activated from the Injured List during the team's roadtrip next week, possibly August 12 or 13 in Milwaukee.

In 72 games for the Dodgers this year, Betts is hitting .304 with an .892 OPS and 4.0 bWAR. He was named to the All-Star Game for the fourth consecutive year and eighth time overall.

Though Betts isn't quite ready to return to the lineup, the Dodgers got another key piece back on Monday when Freddie Freeman returned from his absence. Freeman had been out since July 25 to tend to his son, Max, who was in the hospital. With Max home and recovering, Freeman is batting third for the Dodgers against the Phillies.

In addition, Miguel Rojas appears ready to return, telling Vassegh “I'm ready to go” and deadline acquisition Tommy Edman could begin a minor league rehab assignment next week. Pitcher Walker Buehler will make one more rehab start before the Dodgers activate him as well.

Mookie Betts is ready to play anywhere

Betts played 65 games this season at shortstop, which has come with its share of growing pains. The six-time Gold Glove winner has made nine errors at short, but he said he is ready to play the position again if that's what the Dodgers need.

“There's a lot of guys that can play shortstop here,” he said, per Vassegh. “If that's not in the cards then that's cool…I can go from there to anywhere else.”

While Betts has been out, the Dodgers traded for Nick Ahmed, a two-time Gold Glove winner at short. They also acquired Amed Rosario, who started at shortstop for the Dodgers on Sunday.

“[Betts is] continuing to take ground balls in the infield, and we have so much open right now with guys in the infield, it allows us to take some time to see where we’re at by the time he gets back,” Dodgers GM Brandon Gomes said, according to the LA Times. “But he’s ready to go wherever we need him.”

That could end up being back to Betts' original position in right field. Jason Heyward has played 53 games for the Dodgers, all in right field, and is hitting just .207 with 5 home runs and a 94 OPS+. Betts could also shift back to second base where he's played 116 games in his career. Gavin Lux is holding that position right now but has posted meager offensive numbers (to be fair, he's also hitting .393 over his current nine-game hitting streak).

Wherever Betts plays, however, it's his bat that matters most. The Dodgers' lineup is daunting as it is, but could benefit from one more All-Star hitter. No matter where Roberts pencils him in, Betts indicated he will not be intimidated.

“On the other side of fear is bliss and glory,” he said.