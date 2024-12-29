The Los Angeles Dodgers have officially met with Roki Sasaki, the 23-year-old Japanese pitching sensation, further solidifying their status as frontrunners in one of the most anticipated free-agent pursuits this offseason. Sasaki’s visit makes the Dodgers the sixth MLB team to hold an in-person meeting with the phenom, joining the Yankees, Mets, Cubs, Giants, and Rangers.

From the start, the Dodgers have been viewed as the favorites to land Sasaki, bolstered by their reputation as a top destination for international stars. Team president Andrew Friedman emphasized the team’s commitment to securing Sasaki during the Winter Meetings.

“He is someone that, obviously, is a major priority for us,” said Friedman via Dodgers Nation. “We are going to do whatever we can and know that there are a lot of other teams that are going to do the exact same thing.”

The Dodgers’ ability to attract top-tier talent and their recent success, including a World Series win in 2024, make them a desirable landing spot. Additionally, Sasaki’s agent, Joel Wolfe, noted that the pitcher’s decision is driven more by his dream to play in MLB than financial considerations, leveling the playing field among teams constrained by international bonus pool limitations.

The Dodgers are still the favorite to land Roki Sasaki this offseason

Sasaki has already cemented his place among Japan’s pitching elite. At just 20 years old, he became the youngest pitcher to throw a perfect game in Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB) history in 2022. Sasaki’s fastball, clocked at 102.5 mph, ties Shohei Ohtani for the fastest pitch recorded in NPB history. Over four NPB seasons, Sasaki boasts a 29-15 record, a dazzling 2.10 ERA, and an 11.5 K/9 rate.

Despite dealing with some injuries last season, Sasaki still managed an impressive 10-5 record with a 2.35 ERA, further showcasing his resilience and skill. His combination of velocity, command, and poise makes him one of the most coveted international free agents in years.

While the Dodgers have already made significant moves this offseason, including signing Blake Snell to bolster their rotation, injury concerns with key pitchers make Sasaki a perfect addition. Clayton Kershaw, Tyler Glasnow, and Dustin May are all question marks for durability, and Sasaki would provide both quality and depth.

Sasaki’s arrival would also give the Dodgers flexibility in managing innings, as his workload was carefully monitored in Japan. The potential for a rotation featuring Snell, Sasaki, and Shohei Ohtani—another Japanese star now a two-way talent for the Dodgers—would make Los Angeles a formidable force in the NL West.

Sasaki is expected to make his decision shortly after the international signing period opens on January 15. With the Dodgers' storied history, current success, and commitment to international talent, they remain the team to beat in the race for the next great Japanese pitching star.