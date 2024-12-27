The chase for Japanese superstar pitcher Roki Sasaki has intensified, with several MLB teams granted meetings with the phenom. While both the New York Yankees and New York Mets made their pitches, the consensus remains that the West Coast powerhouses—the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres—are the favorites to land Sasaki.

According to reports, Sasaki’s decision-making process is leaning heavily toward the Dodgers, a team with a proven track record of attracting and developing Japanese talent. “Better than 50/50 but not 100 percent,” one insider told Jon Heyman of the New York Post of the Dodgers’ chances. Their ability to provide a platform for global stardom and their status as perennial contenders give them a significant edge.

The Padres, however, remain firmly in the mix. Sasaki reportedly admires Padres ace Yu Darvish, a Japanese legend in his own right. The possibility of working alongside Darvish and stepping into a clear role as the team’s ace could be a strong selling point. Should the Padres secure Sasaki, they might feel more comfortable trading Dylan Cease, who has been linked to multiple teams this offseason.

Roki Sasaki is rumored to be going to the Dodgers this offseason

Both New York teams present compelling cases but face an uphill battle. The Yankees can lean on their storied history and a culture of winning, while the Mets boast recent success with pitching development. Still, geography seems to play a critical role in Sasaki’s decision-making process, with the allure of the West Coast lifestyle and its proximity to Japan likely factoring in.

The Chicago Cubs and Texas Rangers, both of whom have histories of successfully integrating Japanese stars into their organizations, also had the opportunity to meet with Sasaki. Despite these meetings, they are perceived as long shots in the race for the generational talent.

Meanwhile, the Dodgers continue to make moves to bolster their roster, reportedly seeking one more big bat for their lineup. Potential targets include Teoscar Hernández, Anthony Santander, and a trade for Seiya Suzuki. Additionally, Dodgers veteran Clayton Kershaw is expected to return, further strengthening their rotation.

Sasaki’s decision is expected to shape the MLB landscape, as his arrival is projected to be a franchise-altering event. His electric fastball, which routinely sits at 100 mph, and his impressive command make him one of the most highly sought-after international prospects in recent memory.

While nothing is official yet, the anticipation surrounding Sasaki’s landing spot continues to grow. If the Dodgers succeed in securing the Japanese phenom, it could solidify their status as the premier destination for international talent, further cementing their dominance on and off the field.