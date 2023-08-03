The MLB trade deadline happened on Tuesday evening, and it is always a day jam-packed with news around the baseball world. One of the most notable storylines involved Detroit Tigers pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez and the trade that didn't happen with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Right before the trade deadline, the Dodgers and Tigers seemed to have reached an agreement that would send Rodriguez to Los Angeles. However, the deal was never able to be finished because of Rodriguez's 10-team no trade clause, which included the Dodgers. Once that was discovered, the deal was off, and Rodriguez remains with the Tigers.

A number of players reached out to Rodriguez regarding the trade, and one of those players was Dodgers star OF Mookie Betts. He wasn't going to pressure him about the trade in his message, and Rodriguez wrote back saying, “Bro, love you. Sorry I didn't hit you back but I've got to do what's best for my family,” according to a tweet from Bill Plunkett.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Mookie Betts had previously sent a message to Rodriguez the day prior, and the two clearly have a good relationship together. It was definitely a unique situation for everybody involved.

The trade would've made sense for both teams, too. The Tigers are currently sitting at 48-60, yet because the AL Central is statistically the worst division in baseball, Detroit is only seven games back of first place. Still, it doesn't seem like there's any playoff push coming.

The Dodgers, on the other hand, are in first place in the loaded NL West and seem poised for a run at the World Series. Adding a pitcher like Rodriguez who has been tremendous this season would've been a huge pickup.