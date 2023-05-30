Los Angeles Dodgers rookie starting pitcher Bobby Miller is turning heads already after just two big league starts. In his home debut at Dodger Stadium on Monday, Miller threw his first quality start in the MLB, guiding the Dodgers to a win over the Washington Nationals.

Freddie Freeman is impressed by the rookie’s mentality and execution on the mound.

“When he’s on the mound, he’s a bulldog out there, you can tell,” Freeman said. “He has a plan with what he’s doing out there, and he’s executing it.”

Miller allowed one run on four hits through six innings, striking out four Nationals hitters. He earned his second win in as many tries.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

He got some help from Freeman and the Dodgers’ offense, who were quiet through the first four innings. Freeman drove in the eventual winning run in a six-run fifth inning for the Dodgers.

Miller, the Dodgers’ top pitching prospect and No. 19 overall prospect in baseball according to MLB Pipeline, is pitching his way into a major role for LA as the summer approaches. With Dustin May and Julio Urias currently sidelined with injuries, Miller is tasked with eating some big innings for the Dodgers, a task he’s embraced to this point.

Outside of Clayton Kershaw and Tony Gonsolin, the Dodgers do not have a reliable starter at the moment. Miller is starting to change that. Surely he’s bound to hit some roadblocks along the way as any rookie does, but Bobby Miller could be an impact pitcher for a perennial championship contender right out of the gate. The Dodgers are willing to give him that chance.