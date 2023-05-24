Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Los Angeles Dodgers No. 2 overall prospect Bobby Miller made his MLB debut on Tuesday night versus the Atlanta Braves. He performed well against a talented Braves team, allowing just one run over five innings pitched. Following the game, Miller credited Dodgers catcher Will Smith, per SportsNet LA.

“I put all my trust in Will (Smith), he’s a great catcher,” Miller told Kirsten Watson after the Dodgers’ 8-1 victory. “He called an amazing game, I didn’t shake him off once. He took me to the promise land but getting the first pitch of the game as an out really helped me settle in.”

Having a catcher like Will Smith, who’s primarily known for his offensive prowess but has plenty to offer behind the plate, is a bonus for LA. Smith’s presence has been especially important in 2023 with the Dodgers turning to a number of young starting pitchers.

Will Smith’s impact for Dodgers

Will Smith is arguably the best catcher in baseball. He surprisingly hasn’t been named to an All-Star team in his career, but that will likely change in 2023. He’s currently hitting .310/.406/.552 with a .957 OPS and seven home runs. Offensively, Smith is clearly a star.

Smith’s defense is solid. He isn’t the best defensive catcher in baseball, but he can hold his own behind the plate. As Miller stated, Smith does a good job of calling a game when needed. With PitchCom now in MLB, pitchers are able to call their own games if they choose to do so, but a young pitcher like Bobby Miller benefitted from having Smith call the game.

The results spoke for themselves on Tuesday.

Bobby Miller: Future star

Bobby Miller has been a highly-regarded prospect ever since the Dodgers drafted him. He’s a flame-throwing right-hander who tops out at 101 MPH. Miller also features strong breaking stuff, but control has been problematic at times. For the most part, Miller was able to control his pitches on Tuesday which led to his superb outing on the mound.

With Julio Urias and Dustin May both currently on the injured list, Bobby Miller has a chance to stick around for at least one more start with the big league club. If he continues to impress, it won’t be long before Miller becomes a mainstay in the Dodgers’ rotation.

He is a future star.