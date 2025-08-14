For Zach Kleiman's rebooted Grit-and-Grind Memphis Grizzlies and GG Jackson, the NBA Summer League grind sessions represented opportunities far more valuable than only on-court repetitions. Coming off a frustrating sophomore campaign derailed by injury, the 20-year-old is still working to be included in the franchise's long-term plans alongside Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. As things stood following months of trade rumors, moving past some immature moments off the court is required before playing more minutes under Tuomas Iisalo.

Muh like the Las Vegas heat in July, the NBA 82-game grind can be unforgiving. Thankfully, Kleiman and Iisalo may have a significant rotational answer in Jackson if the 20-year-old can put all the pieces together in his third season. Unfortunately, last season ended on a low note for the Grizzlies and Jackson. Being propped up with a lollipop, lounging with the feet dangling over an armrest in front of the walkway, while everyone else was seriously locking in for an NBA Play-In battle was not a good look. He then played two minutes against the Dallas Mavericks and was invisible in the Oklahoma City Thunder series.

Jackson missed Game 1 of the NBA Playoffs due to personal reasons and never logged a minute of action as the Grizzlies were swept. The journey back to relevance with the new-look Grizzlies began in Salt Lake City, where he dominated the competition with averages of 23.5 points and four rebounds on an impressive 57.6% shooting from the field. That was a much-needed confidence booster by all accounts.

But for Jackson, the focus was not on stats at all this summer. Despite battling a nagging ‘sickness' in the dry Nevada climate, the South Carolina one-and-done alum approached the team sessions with a clear mission: Define a trajectory with a franchise desperately seeking wing depth and playoff-caliber production.

So, where does that start? What does the end result look like to the Grizzlies?

“Just being more team-oriented, not trying to make everything about me,” GG Jackson admitted to ClutchPoints. “Being more ‘together' on defense and showing that I can impact winning rather than just trying to chase stats.”

This mindset shift represents a significant evolution for a player who burst onto the scene as a teenager, averaging 14.6 points and earning NBA All-Rookie Second Team honors in his debut campaign. That breakout performance carried over into summer league success a year ago, where Jackson led the Grizzlies to the championship game and secured All-Summer League First Team recognition.

However, the momentum came to a crushing halt when a broken foot kept him sidelined until January 2025. The injury not only cost him valuable development time but also created questions about his long-term durability and role within the organization.

Jackson's Las Vegas numbers (14 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.7 assists on 44.1% shooting) may not have matched his Salt Lake dominance, but they revealed important growth in other areas. Recording just two turnovers across three games demonstrated improved decision-making, while his 1.3 blocks per game showcased the defensive potential that the coaching staff had been emphasizing.

Article Continues Below

Now healthy, GG Jackson is determined to prove he can be a reliable two-way presence. Tuomas Iisalo has been instrumental in shaping Jackson’s approach, too. The young forward has embraced the challenge of balancing aggression with team play, a delicate adjustment for an athlete with natural scoring instincts.

“Definately (we've been having conversations). (Iisalo) wants me to be more aggressive,” shared Jackson. “At times, I feel like I don't want to play too selfishly, but there is a time and a place for all things, like when to be aggressive and when not. I'm trying to learn towards (Iisalo's) teachings because they've been super helpful.”

This philosophy could unlock Jackson's full potential as the Grizzlies search for sustainable wing production. Over his first two NBA seasons, Jackson averaged 22.0 minutes per game while shooting 41.3% from the field and 35.2% from three-point range. Those numbers, combined with his 11.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game across 77 regular-season contests, suggest a player with legitimate NBA rotation value.

Anchored by the long-term commitments to Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr., there is a slight breeze blowing through a barely cracked championship window in Memphis. However, playoff success demands more dynamic multi-level scoring and above-average defense, particularly on the wing, to topple the Thunder. Jackson's development alongside emerging shooting guard Jaylen Wells could provide the Grizzlies with the complementary pieces needed to rule the Western Conference.

GG Jackson and the Grizzlies may not have generated headlines in July, but they accomplished something more valuable for their trajectories. By prioritizing team success over individual statistics and embracing Iisalo's aggressive mindset, Jackson demonstrated the maturity necessary to capitalize on his third professional season.

As training camp approaches, Jackson enters with renewed confidence and a clearer understanding of his role within Iisalo's system. The foundation built through adversity from rookie success through injury recovery has prepared Jackson for a legal-drinking-age leap over the next 12 months.

The desert heat of Las Vegas may have tested everyone's resolve after the 10-day jaunt, but it also revealed that GG Jackson is a player ready to embrace a more mature approach to the game and career.