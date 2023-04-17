The Los Angeles Dodgers have not had the start they imagined heading into this season. A Sunday afternoon loss to the Chicago Cubs dropped Los Angeles to an 8-8 record.

A lot has gone wrong for the National League powerhouses so far. Opponents are 23 for 25 in base-stealing attempts against the Dodgers, and the offense has been rather inconsistent to start the year.

One player who is having his share of struggles is Freddie Freeman. Freeman, who struck out four times on Sunday, is four-for-28 since April 8. He has one home run and three RBI on the season, as well.

In fact, Sunday’s game ended with Freeman striking out on just three pitches. Veteran reliever Brad Boxberger punched him out, getting the former NL MVP looking on a 91-MPH fastball.

“I feel like we haven’t got it going,” Freeman told The Los Angeles Times regarding the team’s start to the season. “When we pitch, we don’t hit. When we hit, we don’t pitch. It’s just been kind of all over the place the first two weeks.”

Freeman did note that the Dodgers have five and a half months to turn things around. And we have seen teams correct course after stumbling out of the gate.

However, it’s a slump Freeman certainly doesn’t want to be in. It’s a start to the season the Dodgers certainly didn’t want to have, especially given their clear objective to win a World Series this year.

The Dodgers have a chance to begin their turnaround on Monday. They begin a three-game series against the New York Mets at home before traveling to Chicago to face the Cubs again in a four-game set.