The Los Angeles Dodgers picked up a 2-0 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday, with Freddie Freeman's home run off of Shohei Ohtani in the fourth inning being a big part of it, and Freeman described the approach he had in the at-bat against Ohtani.

“I'm just looking for strikes,” Freddie Freeman said, via AM 570 LA Sports. “It's pretty much the same approach against everybody, I look for a strike and try to put a good swing on it and I fouled off a heater the first one and luckily he hung a little bit of a cutter slider there and I was able to put a good swing on it.”

.@THEREAL_DV caught up with Freddie Freeman to talk about the pitching staff, HR off Ohtani and coming back to O.C. ⚾️https://t.co/psbw6YlNQv pic.twitter.com/xinjKierrA — AM 570 LA Sports (@AM570LASports) June 22, 2023

The win over Shohei Ohtani and the Angels brought the Dodgers to 41-33. The recent stretch of play has not been good for the Dodgers, recently getting swept by the San Francisco Giants, so this is a significant win for them.

The Dodgers have dropped down to third in the National League West behind the Arizona Diamondbacks and the San Francisco Giants. The Diamondbacks are 3.5 games ahead of the Dodgers with a 45-30 record. The Giants are a game ahead of the Dodgers and 2.5 games back of the Diamondbacks with a 42-32 record.

The National League West race is a lot tighter this year than it has been in the past. The Dodgers have comfortably won it a lot in recent memory. That is not the case this year. It seems if they win the division again in 2023, it will be a dogfight down the stretch.