The Los Angeles Dodgers faced heavy backlash from multiple sides regarding its invitation to the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to their game on June 16.

The Dodgers hosted a Pride Night promotion and originally invited the group, but pulled back their invitation after heavy scrutiny. The team faced even more backlash for uninviting them and decided to extend the invitation again.

The group accepted the invitation and was honored by the Dodgers during that June 16 game.

In an interview with Time, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said that the decisions for promotions lie with the franchises themselves.

“We obviously talk to the clubs all the time. Our view on local promotions is one that we have refined over time. Our 30 markets are very, very different. The people on the ground in those markets are best positioned to decide what’s appropriate for their fan base, and what’s not appropriate for their fan base,” Manfred said. “The Dodgers are a well run organization. And I trust their judgment as to what’s appropriate for their market. And there’s no right or wrong answer that applies across the 30 clubs.”

Manfred said that he supported the Dodgers' decision and was adamant that it was the team's decision, not the league's.

The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence is an LGBTQ+ support group that consists of men dressing in drag and appearing as nuns.

According to the group's website, they “have devoted ourselves to community service, ministry and outreach to those on the edges, and to promoting human rights, respect for diversity and spiritual enlightenment. We use humor and irreverent wit to expose the forces of bigotry, complacency and guilt that chain the human spirit.”