The Toronto Blue Jays won their series opener against the Chicago Cubs 5-1. The win saw Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. end Cade Horton's scoreless inning streak. Thursday's game saw another highlight made by one of Toronto's players. This time, Blue Jays outfielder Davis Schneider's web gem robbed Cubs rookie slugger Owen Caissie of his first hit off of Max Scherzer.

Scherzer and Matthew Boyd locked themselves into a pitcher's duel early in the game. However, Caissie got a piece of one of the former's fastballs and punched it out to left-center. Unfortunately for him, Schneider laid out and made a great catch to keep him off the base paths.

Davis Schneider lays out to make an INCREDIBLE catch to rob Owen Caissie of his first hit 😱 pic.twitter.com/OAIwzetXH3 — MLB (@MLB) August 14, 2025

Caissie's call-up was a long time coming for the Cubs. Chicago's new designated hitter has a long career ahead of him. However, he has to wait just a bit longer to get the first hit of his career. Schneider, on the other hand, has found a home in the Blue Jays' outfield. The third-year pro filled in well for George Springer in left field while the star was on Toronto's injured list.

Caissie's hit would have been the second of the game for the Cubs. Chicago needs as much offensive production as it can get. After a scorching star to the season, the Cubs offense has gone cold. Manager Craig Counsell hopes that Caissie can provide his team with a spark at the plate. He took Seiya Suzuki's place to give the slugger a much-needed day off.

The Blue Jays are well on their way to the top seed in the American League playoffs. Schneider's role is a smaller one when compared to his teammates, but he has played it to perfection. His highlight grab against Caissie is not his first highlight of the season, either. Regardless, Scherzer and Toronto's fans appreciate the outfielder's effort to rob the rookie of a hit.