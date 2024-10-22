When a championship is on the line, stars tend to push through the pain. Los Angeles Dodgers fans can attest to that, as many of them witnessed a limping Kirk Gibson hit one of the most famous home runs of all-time in the 1988 World Series. Will Chavez Ravine experience another improbable feat of clutch heroics in the 2024 Fall Classic? Freddie Freeman aims to make that fantasy a reality.

The future Hall of Fame first baseman firmly believes he will be playing in Game 1 on Friday night versus the incoming New York Yankees, despite his lingering ankle injury. He is not even waiting until later in the week to make a strong declaration about his status.

“I don't think there's any question in anybody's mind that I will be in the lineup for Game 1,” Freeman said, per USA TODAY's Bob Nightengale. That is the good news and early igniter the Bleeding Dodger Blue need before seeing their club renew its historic rivalry with the Yankees.

If one can call it that. The Dodgers' prestige cannot be denied, but they have fallen bitterly short against arguably the most recognizable brand in the sport's history. New York has claimed eight of its 27 championships at the expense of LA, while ceding just three titles to the National League powerhouse. Freeman could be instrumental in ensuring that the Dodgers shrink the gap a bit more.

Freddie Freeman looks to give the Dodgers a boost vs. Yankees

The former MVP and eight-time All-Star posted another impressive campaign, batting .282 with 22 home runs and 89 RBIs in 147 regular season games. A right ankle sprain, which he suffered in late-September, is likely contributing to his underwhelming playoff production (7-for-32 with no extra-base hits) and has forced him to miss three games this postseason. The long break will ideally allow Freddie Freeman to reach a level where he can tolerate the issue for the rest of the year.

Los Angeles has other big bats who could potentially punish New York pitching, but Freeman's consistency and elite approach at the plate is crucial in October, especially in the World Series. Assuming he does not have any setbacks until Friday, the 35-year-old's proclamation should come true. The Dodgers hope this is just a precursor to the good fortune they will enjoy versus the Yankees in the coming days.