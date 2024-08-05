First baseman Freddie Freeman is returning to the Los Angeles Dodgers' lineup today against the Philadelphia Phillies after missing the previous eight games while he was with his ailing three-year-old son, according to Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times.

Freddie Freeman's son, Maximus, had been receiving treatment for a rare neurological disorder called Guillain-Barre syndrome. On Sunday, Freeman and his wife, Chelsea, announced on Instagram that Maximus had returned home from the hospital. He still has a long road ahead to regain strength and relearn how to walk, but it was great news to hear.

Now, Freeman can return to the Dodgers lineup and help them try to stabilize things. Their lead in the National League West has been cut down to 4.5 games over the San Diego Padres. It is good timing for the Dodgers, as he will surely receive a warm welcome back at Dodger Stadium on Monday.

Dodgers looking to have better showing vs Phillies with Freddie Freeman returning

The last time that Freeman was in the Dodgers lineup was on July 26, a 5-0 loss to the Houston Astros. Los Angeles split the remaining games against the Astros, then lost two to the San Diego Padres before winning two out of three against the Oakland Athletics. Now, the Dodgers will be going up against perhaps their top competition in the National League.

The Dodgers were swept by the Phillies the last time these two teams met up, as Philadelphia swept Los Angeles in three games at Citizens Bank Park in July. The Dodgers are trying to return the favor now.

Freeman's return to the lineup paired with the news that his son was released from the hospital was great news for the baseball world. The Dodgers now hope that Mookie Betts is not too far away as well.

Los Angeles should be getting closer to full strength sooner than later. By then, the Dodgers should be one of the more dangerous teams down the stretch and in the postseason.

As mentioned before, the Dodgers are 4.5 games up on the Padres in the National League West. The Arizona Diamondbacks are five games back as well. If struggles continue, the division race could tighten up. Los Angeles also is behind the Phillies for the best record in the National League, despite Philadelphia's recent struggles as well.

This is a big opportunity for the Dodgers to reestablish themselves at the top of the National League with Freeman returning to the lineup.