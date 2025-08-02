Marcus Stroman joined the New York Yankees as a polarizing figure, and that is exactly how he is leaving them. The veteran right-handed pitcher is never shy about expressing himself, and that is especially true when he splits with a team.

Following the Yanks' decision to release Stroman on Friday, thereby ending an overall unsuccessful union in The Bronx, one analyst mentally prepared himself for the 34-year-old's social media response (because everyone knew there would be one). Gary Sheffield Jr., host of the “Yankees Unloaded” podcast and son of nine-time All-Star Gary Sheffield, predicted how Stroman would choose to publicly handle his New York exit, making sure to give the two-time All-Star a parting shot.

“I give it two hours before Marcus Stroman posts a video of him relaxing reminding us that he’s rich and unbothered due to his release,” Sheffield posted on X. “He was better this year than we thought he would be for a short period there but we’ll take it. Let’s go win something.”

The forecast turned out to be remarkably accurate. The 34-year-old dropped a photo on Instagram that showed him on a jet with his leg stretched out. He flashed his watch and penned a simple caption. “Adios.”

Bullseye. Regardless of what people think of Stroman, they cannot say he lacks fire. The man will not hesitate to snap back at his critics, as he displays pride in what he has built for himself during his decade-plus career. However, that willingness to voice his strong opinions will inevitably turn off many fans. Struggles on the mound only exacerbate the backlash.

The former Gold Glove winner posted a 6.23 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 39 innings of work with the Yankees this season. He allowed 14 runs in five July starts. New York's injury-ravaged rotation extended him grace, but with a slew of new relievers coming over at the trade deadline, Stroman's stumbles were much harder to forgive.

One can only imagine how he felt watching those replacements squander a surefire Yankees victory on Friday night. It is unclear if and when Marcus Stroman will catch on with another club, but fans will not be surprised if he carries a Bronx-sized chip on his shoulder moving forward. Though, by the looks of it, Stroman is enjoying all that life has to offer. And he is more than happy to let everyone know it.