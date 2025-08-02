Heading into Saturday's game against the Seattle Mariners, the Texas Rangers are in a bit of a slump. After winning eight of their first nine games post-All-Star Break, the team has now lost four of its last five. That includes two straight to their division rivals, the Seattle Mariners, who are two games ahead of them in the standings. Now, as the Rangers fight to get back into the series, they will be without outfielder Evan Carter again. Per the Rangers' PR page on X (formerly Twitter), Carter is going on the 10-Day IL.

“Rangers transactions for Saturday: OF Alejandro Osuna recalled from Round Rock (AAA),” posted the team's PR account Saturday. “OF Evan Carter placed on 10-day Injured List. 1B Jake Burger sent to Frisco (AA) on injury rehab assignment.”

It's a tough blow for the Rangers' lineup, as they are looking to get back on track. Currently five and a half games back of the Houston Astros is not a spot where this team wants to be. Less than two years ago, Texas won its first World Series. Since then, inconsistency has plagued the club. Can Bochy help get the squad back to their winning ways in Seattle on Saturday evening without Carter?

Can Rangers withstand loss of Evan Carter?

Jul 25, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy (15) walks back to the dugout during the game against the Atlanta Braves at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

After these next two games in the Pacific Northwest, the Rangers and Mariners won't meet again in 2025. Unless it's in the playoffs, which at the moment seems unlikely. It could happen, but Texas currently isn't in possession of a playoff spot. They are, however, two games behind the Boston Red Sox for the last AL Wild Card spot. So, a return to the postseason, particularly if the Rangers get hot, is not out of the question.

However, they need to get healthy. Carter has had some nagging injury concerns all season, and he's not the only one. Third baseman Josh Jung is dealing with a calf injury and didn't play on Friday. Burger is now rehabbing. And that's not to mention all the pitching injuries the Rangers are dealing with. If they can get healthy, then an October return for Bochy and Texas is not out of the question. However, as the season now enters August, time is running out for the Rangers to turn things around.

