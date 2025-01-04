When the clock ticks down, few franchises have the resources and nerve to actually pull the trigger and get a move done. South Korean defensive wizard Hyeseong Kim had until 5 p.m. ET on Friday to sign with an MLB team before the deadline expired. True to form, the Los Angeles Dodgers closed the deal and might now be even deeper, much to the dismay of 29 other franchises and fan bases.

Kim agreed to a three-year, $12.5 million contract that could extend through 2029 and increase to $22 million. He is set to become a super utility man who can bring the Dodgers more defensive stability on the baseball diamond. The lefty is no slouch in the batter's box, either, hitting .326 with 11 home runs and 75 RBIs for the Kiwoom Heroes in 2024. He chose LA over the Seattle Mariners, Chicago Cubs and San Diego Padres, among others, taking less money and years to play for the reigning World Series champions.

Apparently, the face of the organization did his part to help solidify this union. “According to Korean media reports, Shohei Ohtani met with Hyeseong Kim in Los Angeles and ‘gave him a lot of advice' during his free agent process,” Noah Camras of Dodgers Nation posted on X. While it is not clear if the three-time MVP outright recruited the 25-year-old, his influence presumably carries weight.

How big of a draw is Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani to free agents?

Ohtani continues to be a vocal member of the team, forming bonds with a number of other players. Regardless of if he nudged Kim to Chavez Ravine, his opinion is obviously valued. He is a global superstar, and with talents like Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Teoscar Hernandez and now Hyeseong Kim joining him on the roster, the Boys in Blue will keep resonating with people across the world.

LA designated catching prospect Diego Cartaya for assignment to make room for the newcomer on the 40-man roster. Its infield depth instantly expands, giving manager Dave Roberts plenty of flexibility in his lineup. The Dodgers contain the ambition, means, winning culture and charm to attract free agents. Can they be stopped?

It is only a matter of time before the rest of the league comes together to plot the downfall of this baseball behemoth. But until then, no offseason plan is Blue-proof.