When the Los Angeles Dodgers make a roster move, fans are conditioned to either throw a fit or extol them as the greatest organization in the world. Somewhere in between all the hyperbole, however, one has to commend the front office for constantly striving to build a better baseball team. LA might have done just that with its latest acquisition, South Korean infielder Hyeseong Kim.

The 25-year-old southpaw is agreeing to a three-year, $12.5 million contract to join the 2024 World Series champions, via The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya. He has a two-year option for the 2028 and 2029 seasons that could raise his earnings to $22 million. Kim is a three-time Gold Glove winner and the 2021 stolen bases leader in the KBO League, but he does lack power.

The former Kiwoom Heroes standout will not be asked to post robust offensive numbers right away, though. The Dodgers' current plan is to employ Kim in a super utility man role, while Mookie Betts mans shortstop and Gavin Lux occupies second base, per Ardaya. However, this young player's arrival foretells the departure of another member of the latest title team.

The odds of bringing back galvanizing clubhouse force and postseason dynamo Kike Hernandez in free agency seemingly take a hit after the Kim addition. Lux's future might also be in doubt, as he could always become a coveted trade target if president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman wishes to deal him (unrestricted free agent after 2026 season). Kim is surely enamored by the Dodgers' top-flight operation and bright championship prospects, but he also wants to play.

Will Hyeseong Kim become an important part of the Dodgers' future plan?

While an everyday role is difficult to envision at the moment, the newest member of the ballclub should earn a key role in the field. That means change is likely unavoidable. One has to wonder if things would be simpler if Betts stayed in right field, a place he has won Gold Glove six times. Nonetheless, Los Angeles has some decisions to make.

The champs will brave this abundance of riches, a dilemma so many other fan bases wish they could endure. There are probably not many people living stateside who are incredibly knowledgeable about Hyeseong Kim's talents, but by simply agreeing to wear the Dodger Blue, many people will expect him to inflict pain on their team of choice. That is the power this organization has right now.