The Los Angeles Dodgers has been one of the most storied franchises in all of sports. So, it was to no one's surprise that Jack Flaherty got extremely giddy when he found out that he was joining the Dave Roberts and Brandon Gomes-led squad during the MLB Trade Deadline. From struggling to get wins in the AL Central with the Detroit Tigers, he now has the opportunity to ravage the NL West and possibly win a World Series in the coming months.

A blockbuster move sent Jack Flaherty to the Dodgers. This acquisition included the Tigers getting Thayron Liranzo and Trey Sweeney. The Toronto Blue Jays were also called up as a third team to facilitate the exchange and it got them Ryan Yarbrough. Ultimately, it was Dave Roberts who clearly came out on top because he also got Kevin Kiermaier in the very same trade.

When Flaherty learned of the MLB Trade Deadline acquisition, there were a lot of overwhelming feelings. He noted how the Dodgers have been a big part of his background and his excitement was insurmountable, via Jack Harris of The Los Angeles Times.

“It didn’t really sink in until I got on the phone with my mom yesterday, and she brought up some things, just how cool it is, how special it is. All I know is I feel great,” the new Dodgers pitcher said while also admitting that he experienced a hint of anxiety.

Dodgers' Dave Roberts and Brandon Gomes know Jack Flaherty would fit in

There were a lot of teams that wanted Flaherty in the MLB Trade Deadline. His 2.95 ERA and 0.96 WHIP were more than able to convince teams like the Dodgers and New York Yankees to outbid each other. This delighted the Tigers and gave them a lot of leverage but eventually, it was Roberts and his front office that ended up winning.

Clearly, there are a lot of people who dream of being a member of this huge franchise that is often bigger than baseball. Flaherty is one of those kids who dreamt about this moment before it actually happened in the MLB Trade Deadline. He was even so vocal about it that Roberts knew of this deep desire.

“Jack, he’s a guy that’s been wanting to be a Dodger, being from the Valley, for so long. So to get that done, I’m really excited,” the Dodgers manager said.

Brandon Gomes even noted how great of a fit Flaherty would be alongside their pitching rotation.

“We had a ton of conversations with a lot of teams over this last week. We felt like getting an impact starter was a very high priority for us, and Jack is definitely that. His command, his stuff, the swing-and-miss, we feel like that’s a real power option come October, so he fits into this rotation really well,” the general manager declared.

Being a member of the Dodgers is one dream that he got. Will hoisting the Commissioner's Trophy after winning the World Series be the next that comes to life?