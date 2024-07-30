The Los Angeles Dodgers have made a major splash ahead of the trade deadline.

The NL West leaders have acquired right-hander Jack Flaherty from the Detroit Tigers after rumors heated up over the last few days. Via Jeff Passan:

“BREAKING: Jack Flaherty to the Dodgers.”

This is a huge move for Los Angeles, who bring in an established starter who is having a bounce-back campaign in Detroit, compiling a 7-5 record and 2.95 ERA in 18 starts. He'll immediately strengthen the Dodgers rotation, especially with Yoshinobu Yamamoto injured while James Paxton was just sent to the Boston Red Sox. Tyler Glasnow also just returned from the IL.

The Dodgers were linked to both Garrett Crochet and Flaherty, but the Chicago White Sox ace ultimately stayed put. Flaherty was by far the best pitcher to be dealt at the deadline and to be honest, it's no surprise to see him end up in Los Angeles. We know the Dodgers are never afraid to go big to help their World Series chances. The Tigers received C/1B Thayron Liranzo and SS Trey Sweeney in the Flaherty trade.

Jack Flaherty should help Dodgers immensely

Injuries have hit the Dodgers rotation hard in 2024. Shohei Ohtani isn't pitching, Clayton Kershaw just made his season debut, Yamamoto is out, and Bobby Miller has been getting rocked. Walker Buehler meanwhile is also on the shelf. Flaherty was once an absolute stud for the St. Louis Cardinals before hitting a cold spell in 2022 and 2023 but after ending up in Detroit this season, he's found his best again.

The veteran has struck out 133 hitters in just 106.2 innings while surrendering a mere 19 walks. He also owns a career-low 0.95 WHIP. Flaherty became the Tigers' No. 2 behind Cy Young candidate Tarik Skubal and now gets the opportunity to play for a contender. He inked a one-year, $14 million deal with Detroit and increased his value immensely in 24′. Both sides got what they wanted, with the Tigers receiving the Dodgers' No. 22 and No. 8 prospects to help bulk up their farm system.

Flaherty also hails from Burbank in Los Angeles, therefore this is a homecoming for him where he'll get to pitch in front of friends and family. The Dodgers currently rank eighth in the big leagues with a 3.79 ERA. Flaherty should become an important arm immediately for Dave Roberts' group. He was scratched from Monday's start due to the possibility of a trade. The 28-year-old could possibly make his LA debut later this week.

The Dodgers are 63-44 and comfortably in command at the top of their division. Tuesday marks the beginning of a two-game set with the San Diego Padres.