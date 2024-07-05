Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Jason Heyward was forced to exit his team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday night due to knee pain, according to the team:

Heyward exited the game in the top of the third inning. Teoscar Hernandez moved over to right field and Miguel Vargas entered the game and played in left field.

Heyward missed more than a month earlier this season with lower back tightness.

Los Angeles re-signed Heyward back in December. He initially joined the club as a free agent in 2022.

Not many people knew what to expect from Heyward going into his debut campaign in Los Angeles last year, but he ended up having his best seasons in years.

In 124 games in 2023, Heyward slashed .269/.340/.473 with 15 home runs and 40 RBI. Not including the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, it was quite easily Heyward's most significant offensive output since 2019. That year he flashed a .772 OPS with 21 long balls and 62 RBI with the Chicago Cubs.

Heyward also lived up to his sparkling defensive reputation, playing some solid defense in the outfield for LA. He ended up with a 2.3 WAR, his best mark since 2019. It also represented just the second time he has registered a WAR of 2 or better since 2016.

So far this season, Heyward is batting .205 with four home runs in 118 at-bats.

Dodgers also missing star Mookie Betts

The Dodgers will not see Mookie Betts in action for some time. They already knew that when it was revealed that the star shortstop went down with a fractured hand injury in a home game last month against the Kansas City Royals, The former American League Most Valuable Player is expected to miss another 2-4 weeks.

“You just gotta stay in there. Can’t be scared, you know, kind of stay there, especially with a guy with a pretty good slider,” Betts said following that game, which the Dodgers won, 3-0. “Just kind of up and in. I was holding my ground. Unfortunately, it hit me in the hand.”

Betts' absence leaves a big hole on offense that the Dodgers need to cover. So far in the 2024 MLB season, Betts is hitting .304/.405/.488 with 10 home runs and 40 RBIs to go along with a fantastic 154 OPS+. In addition, Betts has been striking out a lower rate and posting a higher walk rate this season compared to his numbers in the 2023 campaign.

The Dodgers continue to win ballgames even in Betts' absence. The team is currently sitting at 53-34, which gives them a seven-game lead over the San Diego Padres in the National League West. While Los Angeles certainly misses Betts' bat, their lineup is stacked enough that they can continue to stay afloat until he makes his return.