Julio Urias is set to enter a contract year. The Los Angeles Dodgers would likely prefer to extend their All-Star pitcher before he hits free agency next offseason. But nothing has yet come to fruition. Urias recently discussed his relationship with the city of Los Angeles. He also commented on following in the footsteps of Fernando Valenzuela, who’s number 34 will be retired this season, per Dodgers Nation’s Doug McKain.

“It’s always been an incredible blessing,” Urias said during Dodgers FanFest. “It always feels like I’m pitching in Mexico. To follow someone like Fernando, it’s such a blessing to be here.”

Urias emerged as a fan favorite after recording the final out of the 2020 World Series. The left-hander has continued to display impressive improvement over the past few seasons and was even named as an NL Cy Young finalist in 2022. He ultimately led the league in ERA but missed out on winning the award. It would not be surprising to see Julio Urias make another NL Cy Young run during the 2023 campaign with the Dodgers.

Los Angeles will need Urias, along with Clayton Kershaw, to lead their rotation this year. The Dodgers saw impactful arms such as Tyler Anderson and Andrew Heaney leave in free agency this past offseason. Additionally, Walker Buehler is expected to miss the majority of the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2022. Although the rotation still features plenty of talent, it isn’t as deep as it has been in previous seasons.

With that being said, the Dodgers will remain confident with Julio Urias and Clayton Kershaw anchoring the pitching staff.