Julio Urias finished as a 2022 National League Cy Young finalist after winning the NL ERA title. Urias has emerged as one of the better pitchers in all of baseball and was even ranked among MLB’s top 10 pitchers heading into 2023, via MLB.com. Although he ultimately finished just shy of taking home Cy Young honors in 2022, the Los Angeles Dodgers’ star was named the recipient of the Warren Spahn Award (given to the best left-handed pitcher) for a second consecutive season. But can Urias replicate his 2022 success this season?

The Dodgers will lean heavily on Julio Urias and Clayton Kershaw to lead the rotation during the 2023 campaign. Without further ado, here are 3 reasons why Urias can repeat his Cy Young caliber performance this year.

Julio Urias’ role with Dodgers

Julio Urias officially emerged as a starting pitcher for the Dodgers in 2021. He posted a 2.96 ERA in 32 games that season. Prior to the 2021 campaign, there were questions as to whether or not he would start or come out of the bullpen. But he locked up a rotation spot with his strong effort.

And his 2022 season, as aforementioned, was special to say the least. The Dodgers’ left-hander pitched to the tune of a sparkling 2.16 ERA and 0.96 WHIP over 31 games. But there was still uncertainty about his role in the rotation last season.

Walker Buehler started Opening Day while Clayton Kershaw was second in the pecking order. But with Buehler expected to miss a significant portion of 2023, Urias and Kershaw are set to be co-aces for Los Angeles.

Confidence will not be an issue as Julio Urias prepares to help lead the rotation.

Underlying stats

Julio Urias’ statistics, such as his ERA and WHIP, have certainly been impressive over the past two seasons. But his underlying stats have been consistent as well.

Urias posted a strikeout rate of 26 percent in 2021 and 24 percent in 2022. And his walk rate has averaged out at around 5.5 percent during those two seasons. He has been able to keep runners off the base paths while racking up the strikeout numbers.

And it goes without saying, but that’s obviously a good thing.

Julio Urias’ hard-hit percentage against him has hovered around the 30 percent mark in each of the past two seasons. Meanwhile, his line drive rate is down at around 21 percent and his ground ball percentage is a little under 40 percent. Urias’ repertoire of pitches tends to keep hitters off-balance which leads to soft contact and ground balls.

With that being said, he still surrendered 23 homers in 2022. But he got away with it amid his ability to keep runners off the bases. Solo home runs are not the end of the world.

All eyes on Urias

We’ve discussed his role with the Dodgers and the underlying statistics. But the third reason as to why Urias will enjoy another big season in 2023 stems from a national attention perspective.

He’s somehow flown under the radar over the past two years despite his terrific performance. Even Dodgers’ pitching coach Mark Prior admitted that Julio Urias surprisingly hasn’t received much attention from a national standpoint.

But he’s destined to start getting more eyes on him in 2023. People are well aware of how talented he is and there will be added pressure on Julio Urias to succeed.

And he thrives under pressure. After all, this is the pitcher who recorded the final out of the 2020 World Series for Los Angeles. The attention and pressure might just bring out the best of Julio Urias this season.