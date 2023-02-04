The Los Angeles Dodgers announced that they are retiring legendary pitcher Fernando Valenzuela’s No. 34, per Matthew Moreno. Valenzuela is regarded as one of the best players to ever don a Dodgers uniform. His peak, although brief, was nothing short of extraordinary.

Fernando Valenzuela’s number will be officially retired during a 3-day celebration during the summer, per Kirsten Watson.

The Dodgers’ Twitter account gave Valenzuela a shoutout after the news was revealed.

There will never be another 34. Congratulations Fernando Valenzuela on having your No. 34 retired! pic.twitter.com/OxOAd9A8vh — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) February 4, 2023

Valenzuela released a statement on the honor, via Fabian Ardaya.

Fernando Valenzuela will be honored over a three-day weekend on August 11-13. Statement from Valenzuela: https://t.co/zRsHxF0zx9pic.twitter.com/OMD6otTBKf — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) February 4, 2023

Valenzuela’s best season came in 1981, when he won the National League Cy Young award. The left-hander, who was known for his infamous screwball, posted a sparkling 2.48 ERA that season. Valenzuela also led the league in games started, innings pitched, complete games, and strikeouts.

Fernando Valenzuela would continue to pitch well for the Dodgers throughout the early-mid ’80s. But he struggled towards the end of the decade and ultimately spent his last season with the ball club in 1990.

But Valenzuela was a fan favorite during his tenure with the Dodgers. He brought on the phenomenon that was “Fernandomania.”

His pitching style, pitch arsenal, personality, and impressive results captured the heart of fans around the nation. Even non-Dodgers fans were enthralled with Valenzuela. And he remains an icon to this day.

The 3-day celebration set to occur during the season will draw no shortage of attention. It is certainly well-deserved for the Dodgers’ legend.

