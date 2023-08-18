The Los Angeles Dodgers are the hottest team in the MLB currently, as their current 11-game win streak has seen them all but secure the top spot in the National League West. And even then, they still aren't content with what they have done, as they have continued to make additions to their roster, with another being made on Friday afternoon in Kolten Wong.

Wong was designated for assignment by the Seattle Mariners right before the trade deadline this year, and was promptly released on August 3rd. Wong hasn't been having a great season by any stretch of the imagination, but he's a versatile defender who can hold his own at a few spots in the field, so the Dodgers opted to hand him a minor-league deal in hopes that he could potentially help out at some point later on this season.

Via Blake Harris:

“According to their transactions page, the Dodgers have signed Kolten Wong to a minor-league contract. He was DFA'd by the Mariners a few weeks ago. Wong has been awful this season, but he did post a 117 wRC+ just last year.”

Wong's only season with the Mariners did not go well prior to getting released (.165 BA, 2 HR, 19 RBI, .468 OPS) and it's clear that, with the way he's been hitting this year, there isn't a spot in the majors for him currently. Wong is however, a guy who hit 15 homers and stole 17 bases just last year, so it's clear there's some upside when it comes to this signing. Expectations won't be high for Wong, but who knows, he could end up becoming a key piece to their postseason push later on this year.