By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Dodgers released a Justin Turner tribute video after his Boston Red Sox signing became official on Friday, per the Dodgers Twitter account.

Turner was a Dodgers’ fan-favorite during his time in Los Angeles. He emerged as an All-Star caliber player during his tenure with the ball club. His charitable works off the field helped to win over fans as well.

Prior to landing in LA, Justin Turner had struggled to find his footing at the big league level. In 2014, Turner’s first season with the Dodgers, he hit .340 over the course of 288 at-bats. The third baseman would go on to consistently hit around the .300 mark while being named to a pair of NL All-Star teams.

One of Justin Turner’s best individual seasons with the Dodgers came during the 2017 campaign, when he hit .322 with a .945 OPS and 21 home runs. Turner earned a few MVP votes that year as the Dodgers won the National League.

He will of course be remembered for his contributions to the 2020 World Series winning Dodgers.

Dodgers’ prospect Miguel Vargas is expected to replace Justin Turner at third base. However, Vargas also can play second or the outfield, so Max Muncy or Chris Taylor could take over 3B duties as well. Vargas is an exciting young player who features a high ceiling.

Nevertheless, Justin Turner will be missed in Los Angeles. He will now look to help the Red Sox contend in the difficult to navigate American League East. Boston will need his production as they attempt to compete with teams such as the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays in the division.