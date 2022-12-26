By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Dodgers have endured a quiet offseason for the most part. Sure, they landed DH/OF JD Martinez and SP Noah Syndergaard. They’ve also made a flurry of minor additions to the roster. However, LA has lost Trea Turner, Justin Turner, and Cody Bellinger in free agency. And the team has yet to replace any of those players in a high-profile manner.

Gavin Lux is expected to take over shortstop duties barring a late-offseason move from LA. But who will play centerfield and third base for the Dodgers in 2023? A recent article from MLB.com’s Juan Toribio suggests that LA may turn to the farm system to replace Justin Turner and Cody Bellinger.

Toribio revealed potential ETAs for a number of Dodgers’ prospects. 2022 Dodgers’ No. 3 overall prospect Miguel Vargas and No. 13 overall prospect James Outman were both given Opening Day ETAs in the article.

Miguel Vargas is listed as a third baseman who can also play outfield. However, he features the ability to play second base as well. If Lux ends up shifting to shortstop as expected, Dave Roberts can pick and choose how he implements Max Muncy and Miguel Vargas in the infield.

Meanwhile, the Dodgers have centerfield options in Trayce Thompson and Chris Taylor. But James Outman could get some run in centerfield this season. Outman is already 25 years old so the Dodgers would likely prefer to keep him on the MLB roster if possible.

It should be noted that the Dodgers still have time to bring players in from the outside. But as things stand right now, it would not be surprising to see Vargas and Outman replace Bellinger and Turner in 2023.