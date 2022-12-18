By Kendall Capps · 2 min read

The Boston Red Sox have thus far had a very frustrating free agency period. On Sunday, it might have got a little better. The Red Sox and third baseman Justin Turner have reportedly agreed to a two-year contract, according to ESPN MLB reporter Jeff Passan. The deal is worth just under $22 million. Turner does however have an opt-out clause he can exercise after the first season.

Turner is expected to mostly play either first base or designated hitter for Boston with Rafael Devers already at third base. The 38-year-old infielder is coming off a disappointing season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, one in which he also missed time due to injury. He finished the season hitting a solid .278 but only hit 13 home runs, driving in 81 runs and scoring 61. That came on the heels of a fantastic 2021 season in which Turner hit 27 home runs with 87 RBI and 87 runs scored.

The Red Sox are shaping up to look very different in 2023. Longtime Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez signed with the Dodgers on a one-year deal. The biggest loss for the Red Sox however was superstar shortstop Xander Bogaerts. He left Boston to sign a massive 11-year contract with the San Diego Padres.

Justin Turner spent the last nine years of his career in Los Angeles. He helped the team capture a World Series title two in 2020 and win an NL West crown in eight of his nine seasons there. The Red Sox will hope he can bring his winning ways with him to Boston.