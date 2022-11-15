Published November 15, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Trayce Thompson found new life with the Los Angeles Dodgers last season. Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors’ superstar and Trayce’s brother, recently shared his honest thoughts on where Trayce should sign in free agency, per NBC Sports.

“He grinded, and he made a huge impact with the Dodgers this season,” Klay Thompson said. “I hope they re-sign him because he played so well in blue. I know Giants fans don’t like hearing that.”

Klay added that he’s “so proud” of his brother for not giving up.

Trayce Thompson has bounced around the big leagues since 2015. He’s spent parts of seasons with the Dodgers, White Sox, A’s, Cubs, and Padres. But he found his footing in 2022 after being traded to the Dodgers for cash considerations. Thompson ended up slashing a quality .268/.364/.537 with a .901 OPS and 13 home runs. His impressive performance was even more crucial considering the struggles of Cody Bellinger. And it may ultimately be Cody Bellinger’s future that makes the Dodgers’ decision on Trayce Thompson.

There have been stirrings that LA may not tender Bellinger a contract. And even if they do, he will be a trade candidate. The Dodgers may ultimately opt to platoon Trayce Thompson in the outfield. But given his strong performance last year, he may be able to carve out an everyday role should LA re-sign him.

Regardless of where he ends up, Thompson proved that he belongs in the big leagues. But if it was up to Klay Thompson, Trayce would sign back with the Dodgers.