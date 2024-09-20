The Los Angeles Dodgers are once again in first place in the National League West and ready to make a run at postseason success. They have clinched a playoff spot and have a four-game lead over the second-place San Diego Padres. Superstar Shohei Ohtani has been dominating the headlines after becoming the first player in Major League history to join the 50-50 club, but there is also news regarding longtime Dodgers star pitcher Clayton Kershaw.

Kershaw has endured an injury-marred season and he has been out of action since late August with a toe injury. The left-handed stalwart is scheduled to throw in a bullpen session Friday before the Dodgers face the Colorado Rockies Friday night.

Kershaw had thrown an 80-pitch bullpen session Wednesday, and the fact that he could go out again and Friday and throw another session is a good sign that he will be able to pitch in the postseason.

The Dodgers and the Padres each have nine games remaining in the regular season. Those two teams will meet in a three-game series in Los Angeles starting Tuesday. That series is likely to be quite impactful.

Both teams are likely to have successful weekends prior to meeting. The Dodgers have a three-game series with the last-place Colorado Rockies, while the Padres are hosting the Chicago White Sox in a three-game set. The White Sox are still on pace to have the worst record in modern baseball history as they take a 36-117 record into San Diego.

Kershaw has struggled in the 2024 season

If Kershaw is able to return to the mound this year for manager Dave Roberts, he could give the Dodgers some mound versatility. However, he has had a very difficult season. Kershaw has a 2-2 record while pitching in just 7 games and recording 30.0 innings of work. He has struck out 24 batters and walked 9.

That is not anything close to the usual Kershaw sample size. The 36-year-old ace had an excellent season last year when he recorded a 13-5 record with a 2.46 earned run average while making 24 starts. He struck out 137 batters and walked 40 in 131.2 innings.

Clayton Kershaw is in his 17th year in the big leagues and he has a brilliant 212-94 record with a .693 winning percentage and 2.50 career ERA. Kershaw is a three-time Cy Young Award winner, a five-time ERA leader, an MVP award winner and he has also earned the pitching Triple Crown.