The Los Angeles Dodgers are activating two ace-level pitchers off the injured list just in time for the MLB trade deadline. Manager Dave Roberts announced that Clayton Kershaw and Tyler Glasnow will pitch to end the four-game set with the San Francisco Giants this week. Glasnow will start Wednesday night's game and Kershaw will follow him up on Thursday, via Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times.

Clayton Kershaw's start will mark his season debut after offseason shoulder surgery. He joins the first-place Dodgers to kick off his 17th MLB season, all with Los Angeles. Glasnow was suffering from lower back tightness and hit the injured list on July 9. His performance before the injury secured him his first All-Star Game appearance in his first season with the Dodgers.

Starting pitching is one of the few needs the Dodgers have at the upcoming MLB trade deadline. The pitchers outside of Tyler Glasnow could be improved due to injury concerns. Prized free agent acquisition Yoshinobu Yamamoto is out until at least mid-August with right tricep tightness and Walker Buehler is also expected to return soon from a hip injury.

When everyone is healthy, they sport one of the best rotations in baseball. But with four of their starters coming off injury, another pitcher could still be heading to Los Angeles.

Dodgers positioned to buy at MLB trade deadline

The top pitcher on the market at the MLB trade deadline is Chicago White Sox left-hander Garrett Crochet. The 26-year-0ld has been heavily linked to the Dodgers but with the recent injury returns, they might be out of the running. There will be plenty of teams vying for Crochet, including the Orioles who can put together a more enticing prospect package.

Other options for arms include Tarik Skubal, Nathan Eovaldi, Erick Fedde, and Zach Eflin. Any of those arms will make their rotation deeper and create intriguing bullpen options for the playoffs.

Outside of the rotation, there is not too much to improve on for the Dodgers. The injury to Mookie Betts has pushed Miguel Rojas to shortstop, and he has performed well in the role. Rojas is hitting .261 since Betts was hit by a pitch and injured his hand. With Gavin Lux's struggles and Max Muncy on the injured list, a utility infielder could be a key addition to the Dodgers.

Amed Rosario has played second base, third base, shortstop, and right field this season for the Tampa Bay Rays and is hitting over .300. The Dodgers should pair him with Zach Eflin to fill both needs in one move.

There is a history of this Dodgers regime making deals like that to increase their playoff chances. President of Baseball Operations Andrew Friedman snagged pitcher Max Scherzer and shortstop Trea Turner from the Washington Nationals in a 2021 deadline move. That trade required them to ship their top two prospects, Keibert Ruiz and Josiah Gray, the other way.

The Rays deal would be a lower-cost move than the one three years ago. Eflin and Rosario would fill the Dodgers' two primary needs in one move while retaining their top-shelf prospects.