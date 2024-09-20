The Los Angeles Dodgers are adding to their global status thanks to the exploits of All-Star slugger Shohei Ohtani. The two-time MLB American League MVP made history by eclipsing 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in his first season with the National League Dodgers. It's been a season to remember and MLB Commission Rob Manfred made sure to get on top of etching Ohtani's name into the history books.

Ohtani became the first player in MLB history to clear the 50/50 hurdle. The Miami Marlins were no match for the Dodgers, who got perhaps the greatest regular season stat line to go along with the season-long feat. Manfred praised the historic achievement in a social media post soon after the game ended.

“While Shohei Ohtani has been a groundbreaking player for many years,” Manfred began. “His latest feat as the first 50/50 player in the history of Major League Baseball reflects not just his amazing power-and-speed talent, but his character, his drive, and his commitment to all-around excellence. On behalf of Major League Baseball, I congratulate Shohei on this remarkable achievement. We are proud that he continues to take our game to new heights.”

Ohtani became the fastest player to join the 40-40 club on August 23. Getting to 50 dingers and 50 swiped bags was a pretty good bet with so much of the season left to play. Now, is it possible that a 60-60 season could be in the cards? Not many who know the game would bet against it.

Dodgers betting on Shohei Ohtani's 5-tool bag

Los Angeles is looking forward to Ohtani's first MLB Playoffs appearance in seven seasons. The Dodgers are betting on the international superstar to show up when the spotlight shines brightest. Ohtani's team needs the wins now even though his legacy is already secure. The Philadelphia Phillies (91-62) and Dodgers (91-62) are in a dead heat for the National League pennant.

Home-field advantage will go a long way in a seven-game series. Until a few of those are won, Ohtani is saying save it with the congratulations posts. Yes, even you Jose Canseco.

As the baseball world celebrates Ohtani’s historic achievement, it is clear that his impact on the game extends far beyond the numbers. His ability to excel in multiple facets of the game has inspired a new generation of players and fans alike. The Cy Young caliber arm might even get a cameo in the postseason. Either way, Ohtani’s 50-50 season will be remembered as a defining moment in MLB history.