The Los Angeles Dodgers essentially have an All-Star roster and somehow continue to find ways to improve it. The organization did just that on Saturday after making a trade with the Philadelphia Phillies.
Los Angeles made an assortment of moves leading up to the deal. First, they announced that pitcher Gus Varland was recalled while Dinelson Lamet was designated for assignment. This decision opened up a spot on the 40-man roster for the Dodgers to finalize a trade with the Phillies.
“The Dodgers recalled RHP Gus Varland and designated RHP Dinelson Lamet for assignment.”
With that said, the Dodgers officially acquired Connor Brogdon and sent minor leaguer Benony Robles to Philadelphia. We should expect Lamet to replace Robles in LA's minor league system. Or, he could potentially be released from the club.
“The Dodgers acquired RHP Connor Brogdon from the Philadelphia Phillies for minor league LHP Benony Robles.”
Brogdon is a relief pitcher who got off to a cold start this season for the Phillies. Luckily it's still early in the season and there's plenty of time for Brogdon to bounce back. Especially if he can keep his ERA under .400. Throughout his career, Connor Brogdon holds a .388 ERA with 146 strikeouts, and a 1.257 WHIP.
Connor Brogdon should serve as a nice relief pitcher for the Dodgers. He's not being asked to be a starter or closer. Also, considering LA has one of, if not, the best lineup in baseball, Brogdon should be in a good situation whenever he hits the mound. Overall, this looks like a solid move to help improve the pitching rotation in general.
Dodgers 2024 season outlook
The Dodgers are a true powerhouse this season after acquiring a plethora of superstars over recent years. It's all coming together now and Los Angeles is in for a monstrous year. Anything can happen in baseball, but LA is an early favorite to win the World Series.
Between the strong lineup and rotation, it's hard to imagine they lose many series this season. They also play in a weak division, as the Arizona Diamondbacks are really the only other team that can threaten the Dodgers in the National League West.
Maybe one of San Diego Padres, San Francisco Giants, or Colorado Rockies can put together a surprising season. But it likely won't be enough to topple the Dodgers. No matter how you look at it, Los Angeles is a team destined for the playoffs yet again. If they can stay healthy, this is a team to watch for.