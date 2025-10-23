The Los Angeles Dodgers are currently preparing for their upcoming World Series matchup against the AL champion Toronto Blue Jays, which is set to begin on Friday evening. The Dodgers have been dominant in this postseason so far, currently sitting at 9-1 in the playoffs after a recent sweep over the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLDS.

A large part of the reason why the Dodgers have been so dominant despite a poor postseason showing from superstar Shohei Ohtani (with one notable exception) has been the play of their pitching staff, including last offseason's acquisition, Blake Snell

Recently, Snell got 100% real on why he thinks he still has another gear that he can hit in the World Series.

“Feeling good, but I can get better,” said Snell, per the MLB Network on X, formerly Twitter.

Snell has been dominant so far in these playoffs, pitching 14 straight scoreless innings dating back the last two rounds and also recording 19 strikeouts.

He's a member of a Dodgers team that is looking to capture a second straight World Series championship after defeating the New York Yankees last year, four games to one.

A big opportunity for the Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers have started out on the road for their first two rounds of the postseason, but it hasn't remotely been an issue, as Los Angeles stormed into Philadelphia and stole two games from the Phillies and then cruised to a 2-0 series lead over the Milwaukee Brewers, also away from home.

The Dodgers will once again be starting out on the road this time around in front of a Toronto Blue Jays home crowd that showed up in full force for their team's recent thrilling Game 7 win over the Seattle Mariners, which sent them to the World Series and solidified the matchup with Los Angeles.

Snell will be on the mound for the Dodgers when they hit the field for Game 1. That contest is slated to get underway on Friday at 8:00 PM ET from Toronto.