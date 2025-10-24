The Los Angeles Dodgers will face the Toronto Blue Jays in the 2025 World Series starting Friday night, and the stage is perfectly set for Los Angeles utility star Kike Hernandez, who could make history during the Fall Classic.

The 34-year-old has appeared in 85 postseason games for the Dodgers, just one shy of tying former third baseman Justin Turner’s franchise record of 86. Hernandez will match Turner in his next postseason appearance and could surpass him in Game 2 of the October showdown.

On Thursday, when asked how special it was to pass Turner, Hernandez replied:

“Yeah, like I keep telling people, it's going to be an unbelievable accomplishment for me on the personal level, but I am so focused right now on winning a World Series that to set myself aside and really think about what it means to me, what it really, really means to me, it's something that is hard for me right now because we're here, it's a World Series and it's about the team right now and I don't always get very comfortable answering questions when I have to talk about myself, but for me to be able to do this for this franchise is something that is unbelievably special.

Kiké on being two games away from being the Dodgers leader in postseason game appearances: "It's gonna be an unbelievable accomplishment for me on a personal level, but I am so focused right now on winning a World Series." pic.twitter.com/t2j9asTzgr — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) October 23, 2025

“Surpassing JT, a guy that's meant so much in my career, a really good friend of mine, another added bonus, super special, but it's like I said before, Shohei's got eight more years here, Mookie's got like six more years, so I don't think that my record's going to be up there by myself for a while. I think those guys are going to surpass me and when it's all said and done, I'm for sure going to sit back and think about this and have all the time to reflect, but right now it might touch me in game two of the World Series when it's just me, but for now I'm not really giving it too much thought, I'm just thinking about the Toronto Blue Jays and how we can beat them.”

Article Continues Below

The Puerto Rican native has carried his share of the load for the Dodgers over his 12-year MLB career, particularly in October, and is now ready to make his fourth World Series appearance with the team since 2017.

Across his postseason career, Hernandez has compiled a .253 batting average, a .341 on-base percentage, and a .433 slugging percentage, with seven doubles, 10 home runs, and 30 RBIs. He ranks fifth in Dodgers postseason home runs and seventh in RBIs. This October alone, he is hitting .306 with a .375 on-base percentage and .417 slugging through 11 hits in 36 at-bats.

Heading into the 2025 World Series, the Dodgers are looking to claim back-to-back titles after defeating the Cincinnati Reds, Philadelphia Phillies, and Milwaukee Brewers in the playoffs. Meanwhile, the Blue Jays reached the Fall Classic for the first time since 1993 after besting the New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners.

Left-hander Blake Snell will start Game 1 for Los Angeles, while Trey Yesavage will take the mound for Toronto. First pitch at Rogers Centre in Toronto is set for 8 p.m. ET.