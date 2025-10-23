Reports indicate that the Los Angeles Dodgers could be without Alex Vesia in the World Series. Manager Dave Roberts may be forced to make some last-minute adjustments while Vesia is said to be dealing with a personal matter.

The Dodgers shared an official statement confirming that Vesia, along with his wife Kayla, is tending to a personal matter. It's not entirely clear what the issue is, as that information is being kept private.

“It's with a heavy heart that we share that Alex Vesia is away from the team as he and his wife, Kayla, navigate a deeply personal family matter. The entire Dodgers organization is sending our thoughts to the Vesia family, and we will provide an update at a later date.”

With this news, Alex Vesia's status for the World Series is completely unknown, according to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. So, it sounds like the Dodgers may have to prepare as if Vesia will not be available.

“Dave Roberts said the Dodgers are still trying to figure out the specifics for how this impacts the roster, which, of course, is a secondary issue. It's unclear if Alex Vesia will be available this World Series.”

Vesia, who is 29 years old, has appeared in seven games in the postseason for the Dodgers. He's been a solid contributor out of the bullpen, making his potential absence a bit of a blow for L.A. In the seven games he has played in the playoffs, Alex Vesia owns a 3.86 ERA and 1.29 WHIP while recording four strikeouts. He is also 2-0 in the win-loss columns in the 4.2 innings he's pitched.

If Vesia is out of the bullpen rotation, then Los Angeles would be down a left-handed pitcher. If that is the case, then the Dodgers may have to rely on Anthony Banda, Justin Wrobleski, and Clayton Kershaw as the lefty relievers.