Teoscar Hernandez has played 1,129 games including the playoffs during his 10-year MLB career, and 613 of those came with the Toronto Blue Jays. The Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder first established himself as an impactful hitter while playing in The 6, earning two Silver Slugger awards and an All-Star selection with the franchise. Those good times are in the past, however, as the 33-year-old prepares to battle his old squad in the 2025 World Series.

Hernandez is dialed in ahead of the Dodgers-Jays clash, but he is not being overly sentimental about his former MLB home.

“For me, if it's harder, it's better,” the Dominican Republic native told reporters, per SportsNet LA, ahead of Friday's Game 1. “If it's challenging, I put more dedication to it, more focus. But it's just baseball. It's just another team. Obviously, I had a lot of history on that team, but you just have to put that on the side and just go and help your team.”

Hernandez has been helping the Dodgers plenty during the playoffs, blasting four home runs and slugging .585 in 10 games after a rather mediocre regular season. He rises to the occasion, as those who watched LA beat the New York Yankees in last year's World Series can confirm. Hernandez batted .350 with one homer and four RBIs before celebrating his first championship win. The Dodgers are trusting him to swing a big bat once again versus a tenacious Toronto team.

Teoscar on facing the Blue Jays now compared to August: "In August, they were playing really good. You're playing to play in the playoffs. Now, you're going to get the best out of all of those players because they are playing for the trophy." pic.twitter.com/WVYSldCgBg — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) October 24, 2025

Dodgers anticipate a tough challenge

The two clubs battled in August, with Los Angeles taking two of three in Chavez Ravine. Teoscar Hernandez expects the Blue Jays to step up in a high-stakes environment, though.

“In August, they were playing really good,” he said. “You're playing to play in the playoffs. Now, you're going to get the best out of all of those players because they are playing for the trophy.” The champs are raising their level as well.

The Dodgers, who were weathering some struggles around the time they bested the American League pennant winners, are exuding the type of dominance many people feared coming into the 2025 campaign. They have won 14 of their last 15 games, surrendering an astounding one run in each of their five last matchups. Forget about the No. 3 seed next to this squad's name. LA looks downright unbeatable at the moment.

Although the Blue Jays' balanced lineup and seasoned starting pitching rotation make them dangerous (also have home-field advantage), the Dodgers can be a relentless group. If Hernandez is seeing the ball well in the World Series, then it is hard to envision the crown changing hands. No. 37 will try to get himself reacquainted with Rogers Centre on Friday night.