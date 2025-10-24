The Los Angeles Dodgers are once again in the spotlight as they prepare for another World Series run. Much of that attention centers on the leadership of Dave Roberts and the impact of Mookie Betts, whose connection continues to shape the team’s identity. The partnership highlights the Dodgers clubhouse culture, built on communication, accountability, and belief.

During a media session shared by SportsNet LA on its official X (formerly known as Twitter) account, the star shortstop discussed how his bond with Roberts developed and how it continues to drive the Dodgers’ motivation heading into the Fall Classic.

“Mookie Betts speaks on his relationship with Dave Roberts, what keeps the team motivated to repeat, and players wanting to play for the Dodgers.”

— SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) October 23, 2025

The video captured a genuine moment between player and manager—a reflection of how the relationship with the Dodgers skipper extends beyond the field.

When asked about how Roberts earned his respect, Betts offered an honest and personal response.

“Um, you know, he had my respect from the very beginning. Uh, so coming over, I mean, he had already won, won a lot before I even got here. So, um, I think we just see a lot of things alike. You know, we’re both just driven to want to win. Um, we’re both here for a long time here together, so it was only a matter of time before we developed a close relationship. It really happened pretty fast. I’m super happy that he’s like my mentor-slash-dad-slash-coach-slash-everything. And, um, he’ll be that for life.”

The moment revealed why the 33-year-old shortstop is seen as one of the most respected voices in the clubhouse. His admiration underscores Roberts’ steady leadership and the Dodgers clubhouse culture that players credit for consistency and confidence.

As the Dodgers continue to prepare for the 2025 World Series, their success reflects more than payroll or star power. It’s about trust, belief, and shared purpose—values Betts and Roberts embody as the foundation of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ modern dynasty.