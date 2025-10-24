The Los Angeles Dodgers enter the World Series with momentum and a lineup driven by the presence of two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani, whose impact has transformed their offense. Manager Dave Roberts has expressed both admiration and awe at how Ohtani’s influence reaches far beyond the stat sheet. As the Dodgers finalize their 2025 World Series lineup, Roberts’ perspective underscores how the superstar embodies the team’s offensive identity.

The LA Times’s Bill Shaikin took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) account to share Roberts’ reaction when asked about Ohtani’s impact in any situation. The Dodgers’ skipper didn’t hold back in describing what it feels like just to have Ohtani waiting his turn at the plate.

“You feel Shohei when he’s in the hole, let alone on deck or in the batter’s box.”

That remark summed up what many opponents have admitted privately — that Ohtani’s presence alone alters game plans. Roberts’ confidence in his superstar is unwavering, reflecting how much trust he places in Ohtani’s approach, preparation, and attitude.

Beyond the numbers, the 31-year-old generational talent’s presence radiates confidence throughout the dugout. His steady approach and relentless preparation set the tone for teammates, creating an atmosphere of focus and belief. That energy, guided by Roberts’ leadership, has become one of the Dodgers’ defining strengths as they chase back-to-back World Series championships this postseason.

Ohtani’s 2025 regular season underscored that presence with 55 home runs, 102 RBIs, and a .282 average across 158 games. Even when he isn’t producing, opposing pitchers adjust their approach, and teammates feed off his energy. His steady demeanor continues to anchor Los Angeles’ postseason mindset.

For the Dodgers, Ohtani represents more than elite production — he’s the emotional core of their identity. As the team prepares for Game 1 against the Toronto Blue Jays, Roberts’ latest comments remind fans that the Dodgers’ strength lies not only in talent but in belief. Ohtani’s presence transforms every at-bat, and his manager’s faith in him reflects why the club remains the standard of excellence in modern baseball heading into another World Series appearance, chasing history and their third championship since 2020.