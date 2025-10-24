The Minnesota Vikings lost their seat atop the AFC West after getting pillaged by the Los Angeles Chargers, 37-10, at SoFi Stadium on Thursday.

The Vikings dropped back-to-back assignments for the first time this season after also losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 7. They fell to 3-4.

Minnesota's woes were compounded after left tackle Christian Darrisaw reaggravated his knee injury in the first half and did not return. With Darrisaw possibly sitting out for an extended period, the Vikings' offensive line will get even thinner.

After the game, Minnesota coach Kevin O'Connell stayed mum on the severity of Darrisaw's situation, although he tried to explain the circumstances surrounding it.

“Whether it was (because of playing in) Dublin, going into London, the high snap count, or it’s just the fact that we have Christian on a plan of attack every week. Based on the idea of the type of injury he’s coming back from, I’m not going to go into detail with what that injury was, but I would just say there is a layer to Christian doing everything he can,” said O'Connell, as quoted by The Athletic's Alec Lewis.

“But when he has a higher snap count or you’re on a very short week of travel and everything, there’s just only so much that we can do.”

Here was Vikings HC Kevin O'Connell on Christian Darrisaw: pic.twitter.com/zoPM3ayPIw — Alec Lewis (@alec_lewis) October 24, 2025

The Vikings beat the Cleveland Browns, 21-17, in London in Week 5 before getting a bye week. They then had 67 plays for 382 yards against the Eagles.

The 26-year-old Darrisaw only played seven games last season due to a knee injury. He signed a four-year contract extension worth up to $113 million in 2024.

O'Connell stated that they can provide a detailed report after Darrisaw undergoes tests.