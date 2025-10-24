Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon became the human equivalent of a giant blowtorch on Thursday as he was on fire against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center.

He channeled his inner Johnny Storm and scored a career-high 50 points on an insane 10-of-11 shooting from three-point range. At one stretch, Gordon was a perfect 8-of-8 from deep.

His stellar effort, however, still wasn't enough to beat the Warriors, as the Nuggets bowed in overtime, 137-131.

If it's any consolation, the 30-year-old Gordon became the first player in NBA history to register 50 points and 10 three-pointers on at least 90% shooting from long distance, according to OptaSTATS.

Aaron Gordon is the first player in NBA history with 50+ points and 10+ made threes on 90% or better three-point shooting. The Nuggets still lost. pic.twitter.com/cBSZAN1KPz — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) October 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

Gordon kept the Nuggets afloat throughout the game, with Nikola Jokic struggling from the field. Over the years, Gordon has developed his outside shooting, making him a more efficient weapon instead of merely being a lob threat or a high-flying scorer.

Last season, the former Arizona standout shot a career-best 43.6% from three-point territory, a huge leap from his 29.0% in the previous campaign.

With Jokic constantly drawing double teams, Gordon, who added eight rebounds and a block against the Warriors, should continue to get clean looks from beyond the arc as the season progresses.

His 10 three-pointers versus Golden State tied Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier's record for the most in a season opener. His 50 points, meanwhile, set a new team record for most in an opening game, surpassing the 47 points of Nuggets icon Alex English.

The Nuggets will look to bounce back when they host the Phoenix Suns on Saturday.