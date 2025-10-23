George Springer remains a sore subject for Los Angeles Dodgers fans. Not because of winning the 2017 World Series right in front of them, but how the Houston Astros won it. Which rose as a big topic of discussion during media day with the Toronto Blue Jays Thursday.

Reporters brought up Springer's past connection with the Astros' sign stealing scandal. Including asking if he's looking forward to returning to Dodgers Stadium amid the loud boos he receives.

Springer, though, smiled at the thought via Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

“I don’t have a choice,” Springer acknowledged. “So, you know, I’d have to go back there.”

He then shared where his focus really lies between hearing the jeers to helping Toronto ends its WS drought.

“The focus will be on the game and to play the game the best I can,” he explained. “It’s an incredible team on the other side of the field. Everyone knows that. Let’s just see what happens.”

Is George Springer good to go for Blue Jays-Dodgers?

Another words, will he step out of the batter's box and put the glove back on?

Springer hasn't trekked onto the field since his Sept. 24 injury. Toronto placed him in the designated hitter role as a precaution against the Seattle Mariners. Springer eventually became the Game 7 hero of the American League Championship Series by blasting his epic three-run home run.

GEORGE SPRINGER WITH A 3-RUN NO-DOUBTER TO PUT THE BLUE JAYS AHEAD 👏pic.twitter.com/yY3WtREPYF — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 21, 2025

If that's the move, Springer will certainly come in handy against the Dodgers' lineup of power hitters from Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, all the way to Max Muncy.

Springer will here more cheers than boos once he sets foot inside Rogers Centre Friday — since he'll play in front of his home fans. But the 36-year-old knows he won't be well received inside Chavez Ravine, all due to old wounds among the Dodgers fans.