George Springer remains a sore subject for Los Angeles Dodgers fans. Not because of winning the 2017 World Series right in front of them, but how the Houston Astros won it. Which rose as a big topic of discussion during media day with the Toronto Blue Jays Thursday.
Reporters brought up Springer's past connection with the Astros' sign stealing scandal. Including asking if he's looking forward to returning to Dodgers Stadium amid the loud boos he receives.
Springer, though, smiled at the thought via Bob Nightengale of USA Today.
Is George Springer good to go for Blue Jays-Dodgers?
Another words, will he step out of the batter's box and put the glove back on?
Springer hasn't trekked onto the field since his Sept. 24 injury. Toronto placed him in the designated hitter role as a precaution against the Seattle Mariners. Springer eventually became the Game 7 hero of the American League Championship Series by blasting his epic three-run home run.
GEORGE SPRINGER WITH A 3-RUN NO-DOUBTER TO PUT THE BLUE JAYS AHEAD 👏pic.twitter.com/yY3WtREPYF
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 21, 2025