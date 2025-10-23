The Los Angeles Dodgers turned to three words and a Shohei Ohtani photo to ignite the fanbase. A simple “Next stop: Toronto” was enough to spark reactions — as L.A. officially hits the skies to face the Blue Jays.

Some Dodger fans poked fun at the next opponent — including one creating this image of Ohtani hanging a Blue Jay by its feet.

Another fan sent a “burn them all” gif on the social media website X, formerly Twitter, to spark the online energy from Dodger fans. Even a Toronto resident sent this stunning message.

“I live in Toronto, but my heart’s with Ohtani and the Dodgers LFG,” the fan posted.

Dodgers nearly lost Shohei Ohtani to Blue Jays

Ohtani toured the facilities belonging to the Blue Jays back in Dec. 2023.

Article Continues Below

That's right — L.A. came close to losing out on the versatile star. Blue Jays manager John Schneider even joked how Ohtani took a Blue Jays hat with him.

The rest is history. Ohtani signed his blockbuster $700 million deal on Dec. 9, 2023. Now he gets the team he nearly signed with on Friday.

He'll enter Rogers Centre as the reigning National League Championship Series (NLCS) Most Valuable Player. Two-time World Series champion Steve Sax is now calling Ohtani the greatest player he's even seen.

Ohtani hit MLB playoffs history — smacking three home runs in one night against the Milwaukee Brewers. L.A. fans figure Dave Roberts will trust Ohtani's arm on the mound too.

Toronto is walking in as the underdog here, with the Dodgers aiming for a franchise first back-to-back WS titles. Former MLB player Trevor Plouffe feels the Blue Jays' hitting lineup gives Toronto a chance, though.

Both teams will hit the diamond field on Friday, with the game's opening pitch set for 8 p.m. PT.