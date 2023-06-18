Woof. A day after one of the most bizarre losses in recent memory, the Los Angeles Dodgers put together their worst performance of the season against their rivals San Francisco Giants. The men in blue were completely destroyed by their Bay Area rivals to the tune of a 15-0 blowout defeat.

It's incredibly rare for a team like the Dodgers to be blown out in this fashion. In fact, the last time LA was blown out like this at home… they weren't even in LA yet, per ESPN Stats and Info.

At 15-0, the Dodgers suffered their largest home shutout loss in 125 years. On September 20, 1898, the Pirates won 15-0 at New Washington Park against the Brooklyn Dodgers. Those 2 games make up the largest home shutout losses in Dodgers franchise history. pic.twitter.com/FfWllyVgcD — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 18, 2023

Yes, the last time the Dodgers suffered a 15-run shutout, they were still located in Brooklyn. That's nearly 125 years since the last brutal home loss of this magnitude. What makes this sting more for LA fans is that the long-time rivals Giants were the ones that inflicted this misery.

With the Dodgers starting red-hot rookie Bobby Miller, many were expecting LA to, at the very least, remain competitive. A win was supposed to be guaranteed. Instead, Miller got his “Welcome to the majors” moment in Dodger Stadium, as the Giants hitters ran circles around the rookie. Veteran shortstop Brandon Crawford led the way with a four-hit night for San Francisco.

With this win, the Giants move closer and closer to the Dodgers, who now hold a half-game lead. LA will play one more game against the Giants before facing Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels. Will Mookie Betts and co. be able to put the sting of this brutal beatdown behind them and avoid the sweep from their state rivals?