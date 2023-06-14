Los Angeles Dodgers rookie pitcher Bobby Miller is all cool after the hot start to his MLB career this Spring.

The budding star has dominated in his first four career starts, with a 3-0 record and jaw-dropping 0.78 ERA. When asked if he was surprised by his early success, he gave Dodgers reporter Matthew Moreno a calm and collected take.

“I mean, if I'm just executing all my stuff, not really. There were a couple barrels out there that got caught. But other than that, not really if I'm executing all my stuff.”

Miller is one of three pitchers in MLB history to go at least five innings in his first four career starts with no more than one run allowed. He managed to blank both the Yankees and Phillies in his last two outings, and is getting stronger as he goes.

The 24-year-old out of Louisville was a top prospect for LA, and he is delivering on every expectation and more.

The newcomer has been receiving positive reviews from some of the greatest to play the game, including his Cy Young award winning rotation partner Clayton Kershaw. The future hall-of-famer joked that he is already out-classing his pitching skillset.

“You can honestly say he has five pitches. I've barely have three my whole career so… he's in a good spot.”

He had previously earned praise from his 2020 NL MVP teammate Freddie Freeman, who called him a “bulldog on the mound.”

Miller will go for his next start this week against division rival San Francisco Giants, and will look to continue dominating with quality starts.