Talk about a devastating way to end the game. In a span of less than 30 seconds, the entire Los Angeles Dodgers fanbase went through several emotions against the San Francisco Giants. What was supposed to be a routine fly-out became an out… but somehow, even more heartbreaking. Just… watch this clip and see for yourself.

After the game, Mookie Betts took full responsibility for the inexplicable blunder, per The Athletic. The star Dodgers outfielder had a chance to capitalize on multiple Giants' errors, but instead he committed a blunder of his own.

“Bad timing. We haven’t been playing great … things haven’t really felt our way.” Betts said, “Kind of kicked us when we were down. … (I) take full ownership. I was just trying to make another play and messed up,”

After a pop-up fly in the bottom of the 11th, Betts trotted to first base expecting to be caught out. However, the Giants' third baseman flubbed the catch. In addition, the relief pitcher made an errant throw to first in an attempt to catch the Dodgers star out. As a result, Betts started to run faster to try and reach third. However, Betts didn't realize that his teammate on third was held up. In order to avoid a game-ending double play, the runner on third was forced to try and reach home plate, which proved to be futile.

It was an unfortunate case of a player trying to take advantage of a misplay and failing badly. Betts' teammate Miguel Rojas grounded out on the next at-bat to end the game with a Dodgers loss.