Although he's had some down years, Muncy overall has been a solid player for the Dodgers and helped them make several deep playoff runs.

The Los Angeles Dodgers could be in line for a busy offseason and they are close to making their first big move of the winter. The Dodgers and infielder Max Muncy agreed on a two-year contract extension, according to Robert Murray. The deal was confirmed shortly after by the franchise.

Muncy had a player option for 2024 at $14 million. The Dodgers instead will tack on another year, linking Muncy to LA through 2025 for a total of $24 million. The contract also includes a $10 million club option in 2026.

Muncy had a bounce-back year for the Dodgers in 2023, slugging a career-high 36 home runs in his first 100-RBI season. He had a .808 OPS and scored 95 runs in 135 games.

2023 was Muncy's sixth season with the Dodgers. He's had a solid career in LA, receiving MVP votes in three seasons along with two All-Star selections. 2024 will be his age-33 season.

Muncy spent most of his time at third base this season though he did occasionally do the designated hitting duties. Muncy's DH role could be diminished completely in 2024 if the Dodgers are able to sign Shohei Ohtani, who will assume the full-time job until he can throw again.

Muncy earned himself an extra year on his contract and remains in the Dodgers core that continues to dominate the regular season. Despite minimal postseason success, the Dodgers are still one of the best teams in the league.

Although he's had some down years, Max Muncy overall has been a solid player for the Dodgers and helped them make several deep runs in the playoffs, including a World Series title in 2020. He'll continue his career in LA and try to build off a fine 2023 season.