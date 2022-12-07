By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Mookie Betts has emerged as a Los Angeles Dodgers’ fan-favorite. But it wasn’t long ago that Betts was the face of the Boston Red Sox’ franchise. Red Sox’ manager Alex Cora recently joined AM 570 LA Sports and got brutally honest on Betts ahead of the 2023 campaign.

“I know he is hungry and he doesn’t like losing,” Cora said. “He is preparing himself to have a monster year next year and get back to the 18 (2018) version. Hit homers, steal bases, be a game changer, carry a team to a World Series. I’m always pulling for him.”

Mookie Betts won the AL MVP and led the Red Sox to a World Series victory in 2018. He slashed .346/.438/.640 with 1.078 to go along with 32 home runs and 30 stolen bases. It was undeniably an incredible season for Betts. He went on to spend one more season with the Red Sox before joining the Dodgers in 2020.

Mookie did not produce jaw-dropping results in 2022. But he’s still a superstar without question. Los Angeles is counting on Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman to lead the Dodgers to the World Series in 2023 following their NLDS loss this past postseason. Betts dropped a truth bomb following the Dodgers’ 2022 playoff loss.

“I think if you lose at all, it’s a sudden end,” Betts said. “We play the game to win a World Series so to come up short – it sucks. But there’s nothing else we can do now.”

It will be interesting to see how the Dodgers respond this year. Fans will certainly be excited to hear that Alex Cora believes Mookie Betts can return to his 2018 form.