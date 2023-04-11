Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Team USA manager and MLB Network analyst Mark DeRosa did a deep dive breakdown on Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts during a recent segment on MLB Network. DeRosa, who of course got to see Betts play up close during the World Baseball Classic, revealed one of Betts’ secret weapons during the segment, per MLB Network on Twitter.

Mookie Betts has every tool in his repertoire, but let's talk about his power! 💥@markdero7 hits the Skybox to dissect the @Dodgers star and how he is able to generate so much pop with his unique swing path.#MLBCentral | #Dodgers | @mookiebetts pic.twitter.com/AL9TAUa3kO — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) April 11, 2023

At the 2:15 mark of the above-posted clip, it is revealed that Betts has the fifth highest slugging percentage in the major leagues on pitches lower than 2.25 feet. In other words, Mookie Betts is really good at hitting pitches down in the zone. Mike Trout, who is known for being a tremendous low-ball hitter, leads the league in the category. Austin Riley, Oscar Gonzalez, Nathaniel Lowe, and Betts all trail Trout.

DeRosa also made the point that Betts could be a superb stolen base threat if he wanted to. Instead, however, DeRosa believes Mookie Betts is choosing to become a true power hitter.

Mookie Betts has blasted more than 30 home runs three times in his career. He led the league in slugging percentage back in 2018 with a mark of .640. In 2022, however, Betts posted a career high 35 home runs. Mookie doesn’t steal bases like he once did, as he swiped 20 or more bags each season from 2015-2018, but he’s emerging as a respected home run threat at the plate.

The Dodgers are off to a fairly mediocre start to the 2023 season. Mookie Betts homered on Monday in their 9-1 win over the San Francisco Giants, and it is possible that both Betts and the Dodgers are on the verge of a hot streak.